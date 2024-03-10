Could People in These NJ Towns Really Be Snobs?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a snob as "one who has an offensive air of superiority in matters of knowledge or taste."

It's a term we tend to use a lot in New Jersey to describe different regions of our state.

The Snobbiest Town in NJ

One of the most-mentioned towns sure to come up is the Bergen County community of Alpine.

A suburb of Manhattan, Alpine is home to wealth. A lot of wealth. According to the Wall Street Journal, the median home price is 5.99 million dollars.

Another town frequently mentioned is Short Hills.

Short Hills is a community within Millburn in Essex County.

According to the US Census US Census, the median household income is more than $250,000.

South Jersey Snobs

Many folks will mention towns in North and Northwest Jersey, but Central and South Jersey towns have reputations too.

The central Jersey town of Princeton, in Mercer County, is one such town. Princeton is a provincial town that is home to the Ivy League College of the same name.

In South Jersey, Cherry Hill takes incoming shots. Home prices tend to be high, which means those who live there tend to be high earners.

According to realtor.com, the median home price in Cherry Hill is $450,000.

I asked some friends about this topic. It occurred to me that perhaps people automatically equate wealth with snobbery. Is that really fair?

Truthfully, when we lived in Beach Haven (no, I'm far from wealthy), we saw a lot of that.

Unless people know you, they tend to project a stand-offish attitude. But others openly accepted my broke butt.

But are these the snobbiest towns?

