Looking for a Sexy Getaway? Try These 5 Airbnbs
If you are looking for a fun couples-only getaway to kick up the flames in your relationship, I believe we have some sexy, exotic, and fun adult Airbnbs for you to consider.
What Makes These Airbnbs Different?
These five Airbnb rentals all target the adult-couples market.
For some, it is a way to set themselves apart and gain attention. For others, it's more of a practical matter.
They are smaller spaces that will only accommodate two people. Regardless, these rentals have qualities that couples up for a fun or adventurous getaway would like.
Where are these Exotic and fun couples' Airbnbs?
Two of the Airbnbs are in South Jersey; one in Cape May and the other on Long Beach Island. Two others are in Philadelphia, and the final one is in the Poconos.
The Poconos Airbnb is about 2 1/2 hours from Atlantic City. That rental is the farthest drive from South Jersey.
Just How 'Exotic & Sexy' Are they?
Ha-ha. That's for you to find out, silly!
Honestly, I have never stayed at any of these, but they all come highly recommended by people who did.
A couple of the properties really play up that angle. The thing about this is -- you two are the only ones who are going to be there -- so it won't be any more exotic than you want it to be.
Take a look at the photos of the Airbnbs in this gallery and see for yourself. Have fun!
5 Exotic Airbnbs Perfect for a Couples' Getaway
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
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Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis