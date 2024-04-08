See Highest-Priced Wildwoods Condo: Would You Pay $2.25M?

The talk among realtors in the Wildwoods lately has centered around the price of a penthouse condo that sold for $2.25 million.

The penthouse condo offers ocean views, lots of space and amenities. But $2.25 million is still a BIG price -- the most ever paid for a Wildwoods condo.

Record-Breaking Price for Wildwood Crest Condo

The 5th-floor penthouse condo in Wildwood Crest's Coastal Colors complex recently sold for $2.25 million, the highest price local realtors can remember for a condo in the Wildwoods.

The sale leads to a couple of obvious questions: Is the condo worth the money and what does this sale say about where prices are heading for Shore town properties?

The quick answers? It's worth it if someone pays that much and prices will continue to skyrocket, pricing all but the most wealthy out of the market.

Let's see what the buyer is getting for the money.

Here's What a $2.25M Wildwood Crest Condo Offers

This Wildwood Crest 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath Coastal Colors penthouse condo features a high-end kitchen, laundry room, a 1000 sq. ft oceanfront deck, a private penthouse lounge, condo pool, hot tub, gym, and two parking spots.

The condo is 3,400 square feet with a 1000 square-foot wrap-around deck with ocean views. Coastal Colors is one block from the beach at 7701 Atlantic Avenue.

The Press of Atlantic City spoke with the realtor involved with the sale for Long and Foster's Real Estate's Beach Home Team, who said the buyer is a developer who plans to use the cono mostly for his own family.

Record-Setting $2.5 Million Wildwood Crest Condo Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis