Congress Hall in Cape May is getting ready to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with its annual Winter Wonderland festivities.

The famous Cape May resort welcomes a 35-foot Norway spruce to the Grand Lawn this week, which will soon be adorned with dazzling lights for the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 5.

This Year's Amazing Tree at Congress Hall

This year’s tree was donated by the Devlin family from Nutley, NJ. The tree is expected to arrive at 9 am on Thursday, November 21st, and will be set up during the afternoon.

Winter Wonderland 2025

Congress Hall invites you to enjoy the enchanting Norway spruce during Winter Wonderland alongside a vendor village full of candy-cane-striped tents, The Congress Hall Express­­­­­—a real working train, and a classic merry-go-round.

Each holiday season, Congress Hall transforms into a Winter Wonderland.

The hotel is decked out with festive decor, inside and out. Outside on the lawn, you’ll find our Enchanted Vendor Village, complete with an array of shopping finds from local and regional merchants.

Take a spin on the Congress Hall Carousel, and step right up for a ride on the Congress Hall Express around the hotel’s Veranda.

Plus, every holiday weekend, the Grand Ballroom hosts the popular Breakfast With Santa series, as well as a score of family-friendly activities.

The Congress Hall Cape May Winter Wonderland is scheduled to run from Friday, November 28th, to Wednesday, December 31st.

See a timetable of events for Cape May's Victorian Christmas celebration, beginning November 21st.

See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis