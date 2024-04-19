Driving in New Jersey can be almost sports-like.

It's a game to see how fast you can go without getting pulled over.

The game can be complicated, especially on the toll roads like the Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway.

Sure, the signs may say 55 or 65, but everyone knows those aren't the real speed limits.

Some would argue that traveling at those speeds can be dangerous.

To be honest, getting pulled over and ticketed for speeding doesn't scare me.

I don't want to get ticketed, but that's not really what I fear.

The points and the accompanying surcharge that comes with a speeding ticket- that scares the hell out of me.

However, speeding is only one-way people driving in New Jersey can get fined. Other things can cause you to be pulled over and fined.

1. No License Plate Lights $55.00

I got nailed for this in Manahawkin. Having one of these little lights out will cost you.

2. Tinted Windows $1000

New Jersey law generally prohibits tinted windshields and front side windows. There are exceptions for people with certain medical conditions.

3. Tires in Unsafe Condition $55.00

If your tires are bald or have strands of metal sticking out of them, get them replaced. Failure to do so can result in a ticket.

4. Expired Inspection Sticker $100

Remember when we used to have to sit in those long lines to get our car inspected? These days, it's a painless experience and doesn't have to be done every year. That means it's easy to forget.

5. License Plate Frames $100

You can use those cute frames with funny messages, just be sure it doesn't cover any part of your plate.

6. Headlights or Taillights not Working $55.00

Most of the time, we don't even realize a light is out until we're pulled over. Hopefully, you'll just get a warning.

7. Obstruction of Windshield for Vision $55.00

Those fuzzy dice or garters hanging from the mirror are a no-no.

