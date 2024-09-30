🔴 Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue is warning of a new scam

There's a new scam that targets the residents of New Jersey, and Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donaghue warns you not to fall for it.

This scam is perpetrated by an individual posing as an officer from the Sheriff's Department.

The scammer has been using the names of actual officers when these calls are made.

Victims of this scam are told that they missed an appointment for jury or grand jury duty and an active warrant is out for their arrest.

Sheriff O'Donaghue stresses that they would never call someone for a warrant.

He warns that you should never give your financial information over the phone.

Another tactic the scammer uses is to ask for information that you might not expect him to ask for.

These include things like driver's license numbers, social security numbers or passport information.

They may ask for the barcode numbers from a host of personal documents.

Do not ever give this information out.

The Sheriff reminds residents that if you have any questions about jury duty or grand jury duty, there is a number you can call.

The number to call with questions about jury duty or grand jury duty is 609-402-0100 and ask for extension 047930.

This scam is particularly insidious because often, the scammer will sound official, and exert pressure on someone- particularly elderly people, who don't know better.

In addition to scamming those people out of their information, the scammer will often "allow paying the fine over the phone with a credit card."

If the victim doesn't have a credit card, the scammer will direct the victim to make electronic payments at retail outlets like Family Dollar or Walgreens.

Official agencies like the Sheriff's Department, the courts, or other departments will never advise you to do this.

🔺These are Other Common Scams that Target NJ

If you have elderly members in your family, it's important to stress the importance of this information.

Giving your information to a scammer is akin to handing them access to all your money. By the time you realize they are in, it's too late.

The Sheriff's Department is actively investigating the source of these calls. If you have any questions or think you may have been a victim, they urge you to call them at 609-909-7200.

Source: Atlantic County Sheriff's Department