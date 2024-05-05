New Jersey instant lottery games have been popular for years.

One of the things people love about them is the instant results. You buy a ticket, scratch the squares, and you either win or lose immediately.

The New Jersey Lottery currently offers about 56 different games for you to play. The cost of the games ranges from a buck up to 30 dollars.

While the instant lottery isn't a game of skill, there is one logical way to improve your chances of winning.

It stands to reason that the games with more prizes are going to give you a better chance of winning a prize.

I've done the research for you. I created a list of 15 games that still have the most prizes available to win.

First, these are the games with the highest dollar prizes available.

NJ Lottery NJ Lottery loading...

$50,000 Loaded

(01843) still has 72 $50,000 prizes waiting to be won. In addition, there are still 29840 $500 prizes.

NJ Lottery NJ Lottery loading...

$1,000,000 Platinum Payout

(01844) is a good choice as well. This game still has 3 million dollar prizes as well as 10 $50,000 prizes.

New Jersey Lottery New Jersey Lottery loading...

$250,000 Crossword

(01845). All 6 of the $250,000 prizes are still waiting to be won. Additionally, all 10 of the $20,000 prizes are also still available for you to win.

Here's to big winnings for all. If you win one of the big prizes, we'd love to hear your story.

Continue scrolling for a list of the top 15 games with the most prizes available for you to win.

NJ Lottery Scratch-Off Tickets with the Most Remaining Prizes This is a list of the scratch-off games with the most chances to win. Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media