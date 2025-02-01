🔺 A teacher employed by the Middletown High School North has been charged with having sexual relations with a student

It's another case of a teacher in New Jersey being accused of having sexual relations with a student.

In this case, the teacher was employed at the Middletown High School North in Ocean Township, in Monmouth County.

The teacher, 35-year-old Justin McGhee of Ocean Township also served as the head girls' basketball coach.



Monmouth County Prosecutor, Raymond S. Santiago announced that the teacher has been criminally charged for engaging in a sexual relationship with a student at the school.

The teacher is charged with second-degree sexual assault as well as second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say the charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Bureau in collaboration with the Middletown Township Police Department.

The investigation led authorities to believe the alleged sexual conduct between the teacher and the victim began late last year.

Their investigation determined that McGhee engaged in sexual acts with the victim who is under the age of 18.

Police arrested McGhee Tuesday without incident and he was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a court date in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave by the school district pending the outcome of his trial.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact Detective David Sidorakis from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Township Police Department Detective Ricardo Cruz at 732-615-2120.

McGhee is represented by James J. Uliano, Esq., with an office in West Long Branch.

Although charges have been filed, it is important to remember that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.

Source: Monmouth County Prosector's Office

