New Jersey Sex Fiends on the Loose
Sex offenders are bad people. The crime they commit leaves a mark on their victims forever.
Once a sex offender is convicted, he/she is required by law to register with the local police. The police enter the information into a national sex offender registry.
The purpose of the registry is to help local citizens know when a sex offender moves into their neighborhood. Anyone can access the registry to see if offenders live in their area.
The sad fact is that regardless of where you live in New Jersey, you probably have an offender close by.
When an offender doesn't register as required, it's an offense authorities take seriously.
These are two offenders who authorities are looking for. You are reminded that these are dangerous individuals and if you know their whereabouts, you should never take the law into your own hands. You're asked to call 9-1-1 or the numbers listed below.
Amon Lopez-Arroyo
Date of Birth: November 24, 1980 (44)
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 140
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted failing to register as a sex offender under the terms of Megan's Law. Last known to have resided in the vicinity of Bridgedon.
If you have information about Lopez-Arroyo, you can submit an anonymous tip by visiting njccpo.gov/tips, or contact Det. Matthew Lutz at 856-207-3274, or call 9-1-1.
Edward Holden
Date of Birth: February 11, 1979 (45)
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 285
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Bald
Holden is wanted for absconding from parole, as well as for failure to register as a sex offender per Megan's Law Last known to have resided in the vicinity of Bridgedon.
If you have information about Holden, you can submit an anonymous tip by visiting njccpo.gov/tips or contact Officer James Martine at 609-575-4694, or call 9-1-1.
