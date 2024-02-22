Sex offenders are bad people. The crime they commit leaves a mark on their victims forever.

Once a sex offender is convicted, he/she is required by law to register with the local police. The police enter the information into a national sex offender registry.

The purpose of the registry is to help local citizens know when a sex offender moves into their neighborhood. Anyone can access the registry to see if offenders live in their area.

The sad fact is that regardless of where you live in New Jersey, you probably have an offender close by.

When an offender doesn't register as required, it's an offense authorities take seriously.

These are two offenders who authorities are looking for. You are reminded that these are dangerous individuals and if you know their whereabouts, you should never take the law into your own hands. You're asked to call 9-1-1 or the numbers listed below.

Amon Lopez-Arroyo

Date of Birth: November 24, 1980 (44)

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 140

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted failing to register as a sex offender under the terms of Megan's Law. Last known to have resided in the vicinity of Bridgedon.

If you have information about Lopez-Arroyo, you can submit an anonymous tip by visiting njccpo.gov/tips, or contact Det. Matthew Lutz at 856-207-3274, or call 9-1-1.

Edward Holden

Date of Birth: February 11, 1979 (45)

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 285

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Bald

Holden is wanted for absconding from parole, as well as for failure to register as a sex offender per Megan's Law Last known to have resided in the vicinity of Bridgedon.

If you have information about Holden, you can submit an anonymous tip by visiting njccpo.gov/tips or contact Officer James Martine at 609-575-4694, or call 9-1-1.

