New Jersey Scratch Off Games with the Most Remaining Prizes

New Jersey Scratch Off Games with the Most Remaining Prizes

Canva/NJ Lottery

If you play New Jersey Lottery scratch-off games, this is an important list for you to have.  There are over seventy New Jersey lottery scratch-off games for you to choose from.

The games range in price from one dollar to thirty dollars, with prizes like free tickets, up to a million dollars.

If you're going to play the games, you're going to want the most chances to win a prize.  With all the available games, you want to play the games with the most possible prizes to win.

That's why this list is important to you.  This is a list of the games that have the most total prizes available for you to win.  Here's a tip, the fact that a ticket has been available for a while, doesn't mean you don't have a chance to win.  Some of the older games have quite a few prizes.

These are the games with the most big prizes:

NJ Lottery
loading...

Win Either $100 or $200   Cost:  $20.00

Top Prize:  $200   51,708 Available   ($100  147,318   Available)

NJ Lottery
loading...

$10,000 Loaded #01811   Cost: $10.00

Top Prize:  $10,000  118 Available

NJ Lottery
loading...

$2000 Loaded #01809     Cost:  $2.00

Top Prize:  $2,000  Available 108

NJ Lottery
loading...

$20,000 Loaded  #01812     Cost:  $20.00

Top Prize:  $20,000  112 Available

NJ Lottery
loading...

$50,000 Loaded #01816  Cost $30.00

Top Prize:  $50,000   80 Available

Photo: NJ Lottery
loading...

Cash Blast #01803     Cost:  $1000

Top Prize: $500   71 Available

NJ Lottery
loading...

Crossword #01832  Cost:  $3.00

Top Prize:  $20,000   18 Available

Below is a list of the games with the most prizes still available for you to win.

NJ Lottery | Active

New Jersey Scratch Off Games with the Most Remaining Prizes

These are the NJ Scratch-off tickets with the most prizes remaining as of January 2024.

Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

20 of South Jersey's Most Romantic Restaurants

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: New Jersey
Categories: Entertainment, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM