If you play New Jersey Lottery scratch-off games, this is an important list for you to have. There are over seventy New Jersey lottery scratch-off games for you to choose from.

The games range in price from one dollar to thirty dollars, with prizes like free tickets, up to a million dollars.

If you're going to play the games, you're going to want the most chances to win a prize. With all the available games, you want to play the games with the most possible prizes to win.

That's why this list is important to you. This is a list of the games that have the most total prizes available for you to win. Here's a tip, the fact that a ticket has been available for a while, doesn't mean you don't have a chance to win. Some of the older games have quite a few prizes.

These are the games with the most big prizes:

Win Either $100 or $200 Cost: $20.00

Top Prize: $200 51,708 Available ($100 147,318 Available)

$10,000 Loaded #01811 Cost: $10.00

Top Prize: $10,000 118 Available

$2000 Loaded #01809 Cost: $2.00

Top Prize: $2,000 Available 108

$20,000 Loaded #01812 Cost: $20.00

Top Prize: $20,000 112 Available

$50,000 Loaded #01816 Cost $30.00

Top Prize: $50,000 80 Available

Cash Blast #01803 Cost: $1000

Top Prize: $500 71 Available

Crossword #01832 Cost: $3.00

Top Prize: $20,000 18 Available

Below is a list of the games with the most prizes still available for you to win.

