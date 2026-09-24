ModWash, a popular national car wash chain with at least 11 New Jersey locations, is in trouble with the U.S. Department of Labor for exposing its workers to hazardous materials and loud noises.

The company has been fined $446,864.

Here's What the Government Says ModWash Did Wrong

The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that ModWash willfully exposed workers to hazardous energy by failing to lockout equipment before conducting maintenance activities and not using energy control procedures.

Lockout procedures are a formal safety system to protect workers from dangerous machinery and unexpected energy releases during repairs or maintenance.

The agency also cited ModWash for two repeat violations for failing to have clear lockout procedures and specific instructions for controlling all energy sources and for not training employees on equipment lockout/tagout processes.

ModWash Broke Employee Noise Restrictions

ModWash was also cited for five serious violations for failing to develop and implement a noise monitoring program, establish a baseline audiogram for employees within six months of exposure, train employees exposed to noise above 85 decibels, provide lockout/tagout devices, and attach the devices to machines before servicing them.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings.

ModWash Locations in South Jersey

ModWash is an express car wash service, opened by the Tennessee-based development firm Hutton in 2020. They have 126 locations, primarily on the East Coast.

ModWash operates several locations in South Jersey, including car washes at 525 Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, Delsea Drive in Vineland, North 2nd Street in Millville, and five car washes in the Sicklerville area.

ModWash says it stands out from other car washes by combining eco-friendly water recycling, fast service, and a large set of free self-service detailing tools.

8 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis