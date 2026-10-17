A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in an e-bike accident Friday evening in Mays Landing.

Girl Seriously Injured in Mays Landing E-Bike Accident

Hamilton Township Police say they were called to the site of an e-bike crash with a car on Rt. 40 in Mays Landing at about 5:50 pm on Friday, Oct. 16.

The investigation determined that Brian Portnoy, a 65-year-old from Egg Harbor Township, was driving his 2008 Chrysler Town and Country eastbound on Rt. 40, near Walmart Drive.

At the same time, the young girl was riding an e-bike on the shoulder of the road in the same direction.

Police say the girl's e-bike suddenly moved onto the road and collided with the Chrysler.

Injured Girl Was Moved to Hamilton Mall Parking Lot

The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad responded and transported the girl to the nearby Hamilton Mall parking lot, where a medical helicopter could land.

The girl was airlifted via a New Jersey State Police Medevac Helicopter to the Atlantic City Medical Center – City Division, with serious injuries.

Units from the Cologne, Laureldale, and Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Departments assisted with the crash scene.

New Jersey's New E-Bike Laws

After a rash of crashes, major changes went into effect in July with New Jersey's e-bike laws, significantly changing what riders need to do before legally operating an electric bicycle.

New Jersey requires e-bike riders to comply with new statewide licensing and registration rules.

Riders must generally be at least 15 years old and have either a valid driver’s license or an e-bike license, while e-bikes must be registered with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Some faster or throttle-equipped e-bikes require insurance.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis