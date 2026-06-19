A South Jersey police department is looking for a man who exposed himself to young girls participating in a soccer camp.

The incident happened in April at a public park in Medford, Burlington County.

Man Exposes Genitals to Young Girls at Soccer Camp

According to Medford Police, the man pictured in the photo intentionally exposed his genitals to young girls on a soccer field at Bob Bende Park, at 293 Medford-Mt. Holly Road.

Police recieved a call at about 1:23 pm that afternoon reporting the incident.

Surveillance Video Showed the Act in Progress

The Medford police searched the park's surveillance video and found video of the man in question.

It's not clear why it took so long to post this video in an attempt to find this man, but it has now been made public.

The photo shows a white man with a mustache and beard, wearing a blue sweat suit jacket, a blue t-shirt, and shorts. The man is wearing dark sunglasses.

How to Contact Police

If you recognize this man, the Medford Police ask that you contact them with your information. You can call the Medford Police detectives at 609-654-7375 or email detectives @medfordpolice.org.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis