Huge Atlantic City Drug Bust Nets Over 10,000 Bags of Heroin

Atlantic City Police made a massive drug bust this week when they seized more than 10,000 individual bags of heroin and over a pound of cocaine at a home on Caspian Avenue.

How the Drug Bust Went Down

Detectives with the city's Special Investigations Section had been watching an apartment on the 1300 block of Caspain Avenue they thought was being used to store and distribute drugs.

On Wednesday, police pulled over a vehicle and arrested James Clegg Jr., 33, of Atlantic City, and Alvin Whittaker, 31, of Atlantic City when they found they had 50 bags of heroin and more than $8,400 in cash with them.

Juan Howard, 30, of Atlantic City was also arrested for outstanding warrants after he was seen in the area of the stop.

A Search of An Apartment Uncovered a Major Stash of Drugs

Police later executed a court-authorized search warrant on the Caspian Avenue residence. They found more than one pound of cocaine, 10,260 individual bags of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

A fourth man, Donte Howard, 37, of Atlantic City was found in the apartment during the search and was also arrested.

More Drugs Found in Another Vehicle

A vehicle used by Juan Howard was also searched and more than 17 grams of cocaine were found inside, according to a news release from Atlantic City Police.

Four Men Face Multiple Charges

The men were charged with drug possession, intent to distribute, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Howard, Clegg, and Whitaker are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Howard was issued a summons with a future court date.

