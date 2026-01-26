Harry Styles mania is breaking out as fans try to get their tickets for the 30 shows that Harry is set to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The MSG shows, which begin on August 30th and wrap up on October 31st, are the only American dates Styles has announced so far on his "Together, Together" world tour.

These 30 shows amount to more than half of the 50 total dates for the world tour, which begins on May 16th in Amsterdam and concludes on December 13th in Sydney, Australia.

Styles' last concert tour, Love On Tour, which took place from September 2021 to July 2023, ended its run as the fifth-highest-grossing and eighth-most attended tour in history.

It featured a 15-night Madison Square Garden residency that became the highest-grossing single engagement in the venue’s history.

Ticketmaster Presales for Harry Styles at MSG

For this world tour, there will be several Ticketmaster presales leading up to the general sale.

American Express cardholders can access the presale first on Monday, Jan. 26, at 11 am for select shows.

The first set of presales will begin on Jan. 26. The general sale will start on Jan. 30 and will wrap up on Feb. 4.

Here's a list of tips from Ticketmaster to tackle the presale and sale process for Harry Styles tickets.

Make sure you have the right presale date & time – not all tickets go on sale on the same day. Amex presale open son Jan 26 for only select dates, including the first handful of New York shows at MSG. Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account! Don’t wait until the presale to create an account. Have your credit card information input into Ticketmaster beforehand! Don’t wait until checkout. You can join the queue ahead of time! If the presale begins at 11 a.m., you can log in 15 to 20 minutes early to join the queue. Don’t wait for a better price! Dynamic pricing is NOT in effect during the presale, meaning the price you see is the actual ticket price. It won’t get lower (or higher) on Ticketmaster. You can try for all five presales you signed up for at the same time ! Fans were able to sign up ahead of time for the fan presale (which starts on Jan. 27), and since the presale is linked to your Ticketmaster account. You can extend your odds by trying for all five presales (if you have the mental bandwidth to go to war on Ticketmaster simultaneously across five tabs). You can only have ONE tab per show open at a time. So, you cannot have five tabs open for the opening night of the tour, but you can have five tabs open for five different tour dates.

Dates Harry Styles' 30 shows at Madison Square Garden: