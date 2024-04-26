You will have to brush up on some potential new rules and regulations if you use any of the Galloway Township parks, basketball or pickleball courts, or the Nature Preserve if a new ordinance is approved.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, there will be a public hearing concerning the new ordinance at 6:30 pm on May 14, at the Municipal Complex on E. Jimmy Leeds Road.

Let's take a look at some of these new rules.

Basketball Court Rules

- No glass containers or food allowed, no smoking or vaping, no cursing, no littering, and adults must supervise minors.

Not cursing during a heated ball game would be my biggest challenge with these rules.

Pickleball Court Rules

- A time limit of one hour if others are waiting for the court, no roller blades, skateboards, or bikes, and no playing when the courts are wet.

Why does everyone want to skate on the pickleball courts?

Dog Park Rules

- No aggressive dogs, dogs must be spayed or neutered, dogs must be licensed by the township, and no more than 2 dogs per walker.

Based on the sign on the dog park gate, they already have these rules and many more.

Galloway Nature Preserve Rules

- No hunting or trapping, no trail or dirt bikes, ATVs, boats or snowmobiles, no camping or campfires, use only existing trails and don't harm trees, plants, or wildlife.

It's a nature preserve, for God's sake, don't ride your dirt bike in it. Seems pretty simple.

Penalties for Violators

If approved, this ordinance calls for a $2000 maximum fine, imprisonment for up to 90 days, or community service.

If convicted, the violator would be responsible for repairing or replacing the damaged property.

15 of Atlantic County NJ's Best Burger Places Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis