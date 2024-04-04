Why People Love Living in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

1. Safe and Quiet

According to safegrade.com Egg Harbor Township is generally, a safe place to live, work, and play.

The site gives the township a grade of C+, which means it's pretty average for the state. The site says that most of the township gets an A+ in safety.

Those who live in the Southern part of the city have a much lower chance of encountering crime.

2. Friendly People

People who contributed reviews to niche.com, often mention the friendliness of their neighbors.

Longtime residents describe the community as being tight-knit and caring.

3. Diverse with People of Different Backgrounds

Egg Harbor Township has people from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

According to statistics published by neighborhoodscout.com, 92% of residents have high school degrees, while 35% have graduated from college.

The median household income of $92,509 is well above the national average.

55% of the township residents are Caucasian, while the remainder are a mix of Hispanic, black, and Asian.

4. Great Place to Raise a Family

There are lots of great family-style destinations close to home. From the Shore to Philly, or New York, there's plenty to do as a family.

5. Close to Shopping and Restaurants

This is an obvious one. There's a ton of shopping nearby and the restaurants are incredible. There's truly something to satisfy even the pickiest of tastes.

6. Good Schools

Egg Harbor Township High School is ranked as one of the better high schools in New Jersey.

The site, niche.com, Egg Harbor Township High School scored an A overall, an A for teachers, and an A- for college prep and clubs and activities.

It scored a B+ in academics.

7. Many Work Options Close By

Whether you work with your hands or as an executive, there are plenty of opportunities both in the township and nearby.

