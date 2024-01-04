Dine, Mingle: Sopranos Cast Dinner Coming to Atlantic City

Fans looking for the ultimate The Sopranos experience will love spending an evening with members of the cast of the groundbreaking HBO series at an event coming to Atlantic City this month.

An Evening With The Sopranos in Atlantic City

Here's a chance to join The Sopranos actors Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, and Steve Schirripa for a night of Italian food, music, and mingling at La Strada at The Shore at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, on Saturday, Jan 20th.

What's Included in the Evening With The Sopranos?

The dinner with cast members from The Sopranos includes a four-course Italian meal and a glass of wine.

The night features a question and answer session and tableside meet and greet with actors Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa, and Vincent Pastore. Frank Sinatra tribute artist Michael Martocci and his Orchestra will provide the musical entertainment.

Which Cast Members Will Be Attending the Dinner?

Actor Michael Imerioli won a Supporting Actor Emmy Award for his role as Christopher Moltisanti on the HBO crime/drama. Steve Schirripa is best known for playing Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos, and Vincent Pastore will forever be remembered for his portrayal of Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero.

What's the Cost for The Sopranos Cast Dinner & How Do I Reserve a Spot?

The Evening with The Sopranos at La Strada at The Shore at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, on Saturday, Jan.20th at 8 pm is $125 per person in advance on OpenTable.com. Parties of five or more are encouraged to call the restaurant at 609-441-5070 for reservations.



Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis