Is Texas Roadhouse Finally Coming to Toms River New Jersey in 2024

We've been hearing about this for a while now.

We started hearing all about The Texas Roadhouse coming to Toms River at the end of last year and the beginning of this year and nothing is happening. From what I heard it was going in that empty lot in front of Macy's at the Ocean County Mall. Now we're heading into a new year, will it happen in 2024?

There was a liquor license transferred to this location at the Ocean County Mall, according to tomsriver.shorebeat.com.

Our closest Texas Roadhouse is in Monmouth County in Howell. It's time Ocean County gets one. I know a lot of you tell me you don't want another chain here, but this one would do great.

Have you ever been to a Texas Roadhouse. Yes their steak and ribs are unbelievable, but it's their fresh bread and cinnamon butter, it's a little bit of heaven. I love it. I taste it as I'm writing this.

Texas Roadhouse began in 1993 with their headquarters in Kentucky.

When we ask what do you want in Toms River, Wegmans, Trader Joes, Cracker Barrel, and Texas Roadhouse is always in there as one of the top things you want in Toms River. If this is true, it would be a great location and a popular restaurant to choose for dinner out.

It was always one of my Dad's favorite places when he would visit me. He loved their baked potatoes. I would always giggle at him and say, "Don't all potatoes taste the same?"

When is Texas Roadhouse coming to Toms River? Did you hear anymore about it?

