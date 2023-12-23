Flour and sugar all over the counter, sprinkles on the floor, icing on the table, cookies in the oven, and the most delicious smell filling up the entire house.

Spending time in the kitchen, and baking with loved ones, is one of the sweetest holiday traditions that many look forward to every year.

One that creates long-lasting memories and delicious sweet treats for all to enjoy.

Do you have a special cookie recipe that's been passed on from generation to generation?

Photo by Marc Markstein on Unsplash

This year are you putting your spin on that old recipe or maybe you're searching for something new?

Whether you're baking Christmas cookies for friends and family, bringing them in for your co-workers to enjoy at the office, or handing them out to all your neighbors, it's always so much fun sharing your delicious treats.

It's one of my favorite traditions this time of year!

Spending time in the kitchen baking sugar cookies and decorating them with my kids.

Lots of icing, sprinkles, and powdered sugar are pilled on top of sugar cookies shaped as candy canes, snowflakes, reindeer, and Christmas trees.

Photo by Myriam Zilles on Unsplash

Google shared a list of searched Christmas cookies state by state.

So what is the most searched Christmas cookie here in New Jersey?

The answer is Italian Christmas Cookies.

Several states in the northeast searched for Italian Christmas Cookies the most, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

There were a couple of states with searches for Keto Christmas Cookies.

The most searched in Utah sounds delicious! Oreo Christmas Cookies. I'm going to give that one a try!