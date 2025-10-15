Every year, I vow to get to Philadelphia's Christmas Village in LOVE Park. This year, I am determined to make it happen, so I've been checking into what is planned and what is new in 2025, the 18th year for Philly's Christmas Village.

What is Philadelphia's Christmas Village?

Christmas Village is an authentic open-air German holiday market with more than 120 vendors set up in dozens of rustic wooden cottages, all offering a wide range of international holiday gifts and crafts like you would find in Europe. Live music and events add to the festive atmosphere.

When Is The Christmas Village Open?

The village will run from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, to Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, in LOVE Park, City Hall’s Courtyard, at 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd in Philadelphia.

Preview days are Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

Hours are noon to 8 pm Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 9 pm Fridays and Saturdays. For Thanksgiving Day, the village will be open from 9 am to 5 pm and noon to 5 pm on Christmas Eve.

Besides Vendors, What Else Does the Christmas Village Offer?

Located just across the street, the City Hall extension of Christmas Village features a German food court and a variety of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a Ferris wheel, and the kids' train, along with some new holiday surprises, according to visitphilly.com. Admission into the event area is free.

Is There Any Additional Shopping Close By?

Yes, there is. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is just across the way at Dillworth Park — featuring more than 40 additional jewelers, designers, artisans and more, all peddling holiday-inspired goods

A space at the North Broad section of City Hall will feature a brand-new beer garden, with cozy open-air seating

Vegan Wurst Wednesdays, a weekly ticketed culinary experience debuting new vegan bratwurst and other vegan offerings, and illuminated vendor huts with European-style market lights

What's New At the Christmas Village in 2025?

VISIT PHILADELPHIA VISIT PHILADELPHIA loading...

New at 2025's Christmas Village...

- Visitors this year will find a new, eye-catching centerpiece: a 30-foot-tall Christmas Pyramid inspired by traditional wooden pyramids from Germany’s Ore Mountains.

This Christmas Pyramid, in addition to the 65-foot-tall illuminated Ferris Wheel, Carousel, tens of thousands of twinkling lights, and rows of wooden booths filled with international and local vendors, will transform LOVE Park, making it an even more photogenic location than ever, especially with City Hall in the backdrop.

35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis