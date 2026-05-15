The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is increasing its fares on June 1st, meaning higher prices for some travelers and a new “staircase pricing” system for vehicle reservations.

The new rates will take effect after Delaware River and Bay Authority commissioners unanimously approved the changes during an April board meeting.

After looking at this new pricing system over, one thing is clear: the way to save money on your Cape May-Lewes Ferry ride is to book early.

A New Pricing Model on CMLF

Under the new pricing model, vehicle fares will increase incrementally as ferry capacity fills up.

Officials say base fares will stay the same for early reservations, but prices will rise once bookings hit 50%, 75%, and 90% capacity thresholds.

That means the $42 base one-way fares for cars, SUVs, and pick-up trucks on weekdays can increase as high as $48 and up to $52 on weekends and holidays as the vessel fills up.

New Ferry Prices

The new fares expand family-friendly pricing by increasing the period during which children 6 to 13 travel for free.

This “free-travel” window for children now extends from October through May, providing significant value for families traveling during the off-season and shoulder months.

One-way fares for cars, SUVs and pickup trucks increase from $33 to $42 on weekdays. Longer vehicles will pay proportionately higher fares.

Vehicle fares will see a seasonal increase ranging from $2 to $6, depending on the time of year. Currently, the ferry fare is the same on weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

That means a higher base one-way fare of $45 will be charged on weekends and holidays.

One-way fares for adult passengers age 14 to 61 increase from $10 to $11, and fares for children age 6 to 13 increase from $3 to $5.

Discount one-way fares for seniors, age 62 and up, retired and active military members, and first responders rise from $8 to $9.

Annual Fare Increases to Offset Deficit

“Our focus is to both reduce our operating deficit with modest fare changes but keep fares as affordable as possible,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations.

The new fares are projected to generate approximately $1.5 million in additional revenue annually to help offset the ferry service’s operating deficit

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