Where were you on the July 4 weekend in 2003?

If you lived in South Jersey, you likely spent part of your Fourth of July holiday that year at the grand opening celebration at Borgata Casino and Spa.

Now, the 23-year-old Borgata Tower will undergo an extensive renovation beginning this Sunday, Sept. 13th.

$107 Million Renovation Project at Borgata

The $107 million project, focused on the original Borgata Tower, which opened on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2003, is expected to include a refresh of 2000 hotel rooms and suites in the Borgata Tower.

The tower's main lobby, known as 'The Living Room', will receive brand-new luxury furnishings and high-end finishes designed to brighten the atmosphere and enhance the sense of arrival, according to MGM Resorts International.

Throughout the guestrooms and suites, upholstered headboards, custom woodwork, integrated metal detailing, and sculptural furnishings will all be added.

At the same time, lighting and furniture placement will help draw your attention back to the Atlantic City views.

Renovation Work Designed By Avenue Interior Design

Designed by longtime collaborator with Borgata, Avenue Interior Design, which also worked on the tower’s previous design and recent transformation of B Bar, the new design will introduce a warmer, more contemporary take on the resort.

“The reimagining of the Borgata Tower is the latest step in our broader investment across the property as we continue to enhance the overall guest experience,” Nik Rytterstrom, President & COO, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, said in a statement.

“As one of the most important touchpoints within the resort, this reinvestment gives us the opportunity to thoughtfully evolve the Borgata Tower for today’s guests, with a design that stays true to the sophistication and energy of the property, while introducing a fresh and elevated sense of comfort that still feels distinctly Borgata.”

Guest Room Work Will Be a Priority

Borgata's renovated guest rooms are expected to become available on a floor-by-floor basis as soon as October, with the other work unfolding throughout 2027.

The remodel will also refresh the tower’s corridors and elevator lobbies with bolder colors, artwork, and graphic patterns, including a carpet with an abstract interpretation of Italian mosaic design.

The Living Room will retain its existing architecture while receiving new furnishings and finishes designed to brighten the space and create a stronger sense of arrival.

The adjacent MGM Tower, once known as the Water Club, opened in 2008. The MGM Tower underwent a $55 million redesign in 2023 as part of its rebranding.

New at Borgata: Luxe Gaming, Noodles Restaurant & B Bar Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis