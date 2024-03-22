The Best Scallops at the Jersey Shore

Dock's Oyster House     2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City 609-345-0092

Dock's is an Atlantic City institution.  It's a cozy restaurant with fresh-off-the-boat seafood.

Yes, they're famous for their delicious selection of oysters, but if you're looking for tasty scallops, they are a must-try.

Tisha's Cape May     322 Washington St, Cape May 609-884-9119

Tisha's is a great place for those special occasions.  More than a dinner, it's an experience.

The pick here is the Scallops Risotto, or kick it up with the Seafood Risotto.

Moonstruck     517 Lake Ave, Asbury Park 732-988-0123

Heading up the coast to Asbury Park, you'll find the restaurant ranked number one in Asbury Park by Trip Advisor.

You'll want to try their seared Shrimp and Scallops with a delightful lemon chive oil over risotto.

Seagrass Restaurant     68 Main Ave, Ocean Grove  732-869-0770

Another option in the central shore area which offers a nice, relaxed atmosphere.

They make their Seared Sea Scallops with sauteed oyster mushrooms, basil oil, and balsamic that's to die for.

Manera's     291 Route 71 E., Manahawkin 609-756-5420

Manera's specializes in Italian cuisine and has locations in Manahawkin and Brick.

Try their Pan-seared scallops cooked to perfection.  It's served over Jasmine rice, with wilted spinach, and a passion fruit reduction.

The Black Whale     100 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Beach Haven 609-492-0025

Does the name ring a bell?  This is the place where Taylor Swift drew a huge crowd during her visit.

This place is packed during the summer, and it isn't cheap.  But if you make it out, you've got to try their seared scallops with wild mushroom risotto.

