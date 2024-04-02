How You Brewin? Barnegat, Surf City and Pompano Beach

With locations in Barnegat, Surf City, and Pompano Beach, How You Brewin? has a great menu of hot and cold beverages.

If you're into flavored coffees, they have some tasty choices. I recommend the Very Vanilla. Tasty, but not overwhelming.

Mazza's Market West Mill Road, Northfield

I love this place. I'll never understand why people insist on paying ridiculous prices for a good cup of coffee.

At Mazza's, you can expect a perfect cup every time, and only 2 bucks for any size, it's a great deal.

I'm not going to lie, the coffee is great, but the coffee gives me a great excuse to pick up one of their outstanding homemade pies.

Groundworks Cafe Franklin Ave, Nutley

Choose from a selection of 15 hot beverages. With prices as low as $2.50 for an 8-ounce coffee, Groundworks Cafe proves great coffee doesn't have to be expensive.

Cafe Bru Northfield

The first thing you'll notice about Cafe Bru is the unassuming, welcoming atmosphere. The owners of Cafe Bru are warm people who offer a warm greeting to all.

Try their hot cappuccino and any one of their pastries. You'll come back for more.

Revolutionary Lounge & Cafe Indian Head Rd., Toms River

A longtime mainstay in Toms River, they serve up hot and fresh coffee as well as meals.

Need an extra pick-me-up? Try their C.R.E.A.M. Three shots of espresso, chocolate, and marshmallow flavor, with steamed half and half.

Magic Brain Cafe

This is a great little shop in Cape May. Their coffee is made fresh to order, and the service is friendly and fast.

This is a great place to start your day and get your first coffee fix of the day..

Saxbys Coffee Kings Highway East, Haddonfield

Saxby's operates as an Experiential Learning Platform that gives students real-world experience in business operations. They do a great job.

The traditional hot-brewed coffee menu offers a nice variety, but be sure you check out their cold brews as well.

