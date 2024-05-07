We asked our listeners to tell us about their favorite places in South Jersey to have a good breakfast and the responses were awesome.

Where Are These Breakfast Restaurants?

Dozens of listeners responded to our question about where to get a great breakfast in South Jersey.

Although most eateries suggested are in Atlantic, Cape May, and Lower Ocean counties, it was nice to see some picks from Cumberland and Gloucester counties, too.

What We Are Looking For in a Good Breakfast Place

Although the restaurants in our 35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey are spread over a large area, the things people like about them are consistent.

When going out for breakfast, everyone wants a good meal. That's pretty obvious.

But we also heard many comments about the service and how friendly the staff are at the restaurants suggested.

People understand that good restaurants get busy and sometimes they will have to wait for a table, but a friendly professional staff that keeps things moving and gives good service does not go unnoticed by diners.

The Different Types of Eateries Represented

A good breakfast means different things to different people.

Not everyone is looking for the traditional eggs and bacon anymore. Several inclusions in this list offer breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and flatbreads for breakfast.

Funny though, pancakes remain a top breakfast choice with our listeners and we have several places included that make delicious pancakes.

Your Favorite Breakfast Place Isn't Included?

Okay, this list is not the be-all, end-all.

Sure, other great breakfast restaurants in South Jersey weren't included or didn't get as many votes as the ones you will see listed.

We also tried to give a good cross-section of locations, without having too many restaurants from one locale.

If you would like to suggest a restaurant you don't see represented, let us know about it in the comments section.

