U.S. News & World Report's inaugural list of the Best Bed & Breakfasts prominently features Cape May B&Bs.

A total of 18 bed and breakfasts in Cape May made the list of best-ranking B&Bs nationwide. The rankings were based on online reviews and feedback from travel publications.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Bed & Breakfasts rankings recognize 285 bed-and-breakfasts, inns, and small hotels across 17 destinations in the United States.

Cape May's Virginia Hotel Named Best B&B in Cape May

The Virginia Hotel took the title of Cape May's best bed and breakfast, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The Virginia Hotel, 25 Jackson Street, is a boutique B&B owned by Cape Resorts. Built in 1879, it features 24 rooms, four cottages, and the farm-to-table restaurant The Ebbitt Room.

The Southern Mansion at 720 Washington St. finished in second place. With 24 rooms, the 1862 historic mansion is set on one-and-a-half acres of gardens in Cape May’s historic district.

Both properties received a gold badge from U.S. News indicating they are in the top 25% of the B&Bs included in the list nationwide.

18 Cape May B&Bs Ranked Among Best in the Nation

Here is the full list of Cape May properties included in U.S. News & World Report's Best B&Bs in order of their ranking:

1- The Virginia Hotel, 25 Jackson St.

2- The Southern Mansion, 720 Washington St.

3- The Harrison, 613 Columbia Ave.

4- Wilbraham Mansion, 133 Myrtle Ave.

5- The Mason Cottage Bed & Breakfast Inn, 623 Columbia Ave.

6- John Wesley Inn, 30 Gurney St.

7- Bedford Inn, 805 Stockton Ave.

8- The High Boutique B&B, 653 Washington St.

9- Angel of the Sea, 5 Trenton Ave.

10- Beauclaires Bed & Breakfast Inn, 23 Ocean St.

11- The Dormer House, 800 Columbia Ave.

12- Casablanca, 709 Columbia Ave.

13-Elaine's Cape May Boutique Hotel, 513 Lafayette St.

14- Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant, 1301 Beach Ave.

15- Rhythm of the Sea, 1123 Beach Ave.

16- Highland House, 131 Broadway, West Cape May

17- Mooring B&B, 801 Stockton Ave.

18- Ashley Rose Victorian Inn, 715 Columbia Ave.

