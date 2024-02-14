Let's face it. You have valuable, personal stuff in your home that you think is safe because you found the perfect hiding spot. Have you ever considered that your hiding place may be the first place the burglar looks while invading your home?

How Common is Burglary in New Jersey

The majority of crimes in New Jersey are property crimes like burglary and vehicle theft. In 2021, NJ residents reported 103,761 property crimes.

This breaks down to a property crime rate of 11 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Though this crime rate is below national averages, you still have a 1 in 89 chance of becoming a victim of property crime. Criminals in New Jersey often target homes to steal electronics, jewelry, and other expensive items.

Reconsider Where You Are Hiding Your Valuables

We hope you are never the victim of a burglary, but, if you are, at least you can make it a little harder for some crook to find your valuables easily.

Reader’s Digest recently talked with Chris McGoey of McGoey Security Consulting and Robert Siciliano, a security analyst with Hotspot Shield.

Using information from these two experts, the magazine determined that these are the 10 spots burglars are most likely to check.

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading New Jersey Homes Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Would You Rent This Infamous Linwood House? Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis