It's your favorite boardwalk at the shore! I'm referring to the beloved stretch of boards that houses the fabulous Morey's Piers! The Wildwood boardwalk has been a staple of Jersey summers for generations.

Now, there's no denying that every Jersey shore town has its own charm, but there's something about the nostalgia of Wildwood that has people coming back year after year, generation after generation. You know what they say about those Wildwood days, right? "Oh, but those Wildwood nights!"



Many of those beautiful summer nights are spent walking the boards and riding all the fantastic rides Morey's Piers have to offer. One of the most beloved rides of all time might look a little different when you take your first ride of summer 2024.

Can you recall what the giant Ferris wheel looks like? Well, take a mental picture because it's about to get a whole new look!

The folks over at Morey's Piers announced on Facebook that ole' girl is due for an upgrade. Don't worry, she's not going anywhere. Quite the contrary, actually. She's getting the star treatment in the form of a makeover! She'll get a whole new can of paint, spruced up a bit, and return better than ever to entertain the thousands of people who enjoy the ride during the summer months.



They do this every off-season; they evaluate rides that are in need of refurbishing and get them gleaming and looking pristine in time for Memorial Day Weekend. It'll be here before you know it!

