Someone just won $2.4 million playing the lottery in NJ — Was it you?

Someone in the Garden State is having a pretty darn good weekend.

You would be too if you just won over $2.4 million playing the lottery.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Thursday, October 3rd, winning a $2,439,721 jackpot.

We did some quick math and after taxes (more or less), here's what you could buy:

About 330,000 gallons of milk

About 458,000 gallons of gas

66,000 pizzas (and maybe some toppings)

About 280,000 boxes of pork roll (it's pork roll, not Taylor Ham, damn it)

Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

The winning numbers were 06, 10, 14, 18, and 29 and the XTRA number was 05. The Bullseye number was 18.

That winning ticket was sold at Wilson Avenue Deli at 198 Wilson Avenue in Port Monmouth, Monmouth County.

A $2.4 million winning lottery ticket was sold at Wilson Ave Deli in Port Monmouth NJ - Photo: Google Maps A $2.4 million winning lottery ticket was sold at Wilson Ave Deli in Port Monmouth NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

For their efforts, that store will receive a $2,000 bonus — which is not quite as exciting as winning $2.4 million, but certainly a nice gift.

Meanwhile, if you like rolling the dice on some scratch-off tickets, you might want to consider these...