Why They’re Taking Photos of Your Trash in Cape May County

It started in December: Drones were spotted whizzing over New Jersey, and people were worried about their rights and identities were being violated.

Whether that's what the drones were doing remains to be seen.

Here's a new question for you: Why is there a man standing out in the street, taking photos of your trash?

If you ask me, that's weirder than someone flying passes over your neighborhood with a drone.

Middle Township trash documentation

In Middle Township, apparently it's a "normal thing" now for someone to snap photos of your trash, if you are violating the news trash codes.

Middle Township recently switch garbage haulers. The new company handling trash pickup is Pinelands Construction.

In a recent article in the Press of Atlantic City, it was mentioned in a public forum that a resident was congratulating the new company, saying he saw trash haulers out on the job "taking photos of speeders on his block."

The township's business administrator, Kimberly Osmundson, corrected the citizen, saying what was likely happened was the employee was snapping photos of people's trash because of possible violations.

So..... they're now taking photos of your trash!

(Will your trash pile soon end up on some kind of weird Instagram or Tik Tok video? "Worst Garbage Violators in Cape May County!")

New trash regulations in Middle Township

Middle Township has done a great job about getting word out about new rules for trash collection.

All trash must be placed in trash containers, with a lid. Each residence is limited to 3 48-gallon trash cans, or 4 35-gallon trash cans.

