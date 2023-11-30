You can't afford a house here in the Garden State? Join the club.

Actually, I can afford one, I just have a difficult time wrapping my head around the fact that I now have to pay more in interest than my peers who bought back during the pandemic even though I have a 800+ credit score.

It's so infuriating.

The housing market here in New Jersey right now is no laughing matter. When a home once cost about 2-3 times an individual's average salary now costs 4-5 times more. It's absolutely insane.

Get our free mobile app

For example, back in the 90s, someone who made $35k per year here in the Garden State could afford a small, 1,000 square foot home for about $85-$90k. That's only about $50 to $60k more than what they were bringing home in a year. Now, people are only averaging about $70k per year, yet the homes here in Jersey are going for $350,000. That's on the low-end, too.

If you don't want to invest in a complete dump, that's the price point you're looking at. Sad, but true.

If your mind is made up and you're absolutely ditching the renting game this year, but you don't want to spend too much on a house, there's always Philadelphia.

Are you scratching your head? Stay with me on this...

A new survey says people in Philly are relatively happy with their housing purchases. Have you seen what homes in the City of Brotherly Love are going for lately? A completely revamped townhouse in South Philly could run you about $225,000. Sounds pricey for a city home, but it's actually beautiful inside. Take a look:

Trulia.com Trulia.com loading...

According to the survey, Philadelphia residents are the happiest with their homes and got the best deals on them, making the city the #7 best for housing bang for their buck.

While it's true that you can score a pretty sweet deal if you choose to move to the city, you have to keep in mind that you get what you pay for. With all that's going on in Philly right now, the attractively low cost of homes might not be enough to persuade people to purchase within the city limit.

You can check out the survey for yourself HERE.

This $2.5 Million Mays Landing Home Gives You Both Water AND Land! This custom-built home on Somers Point Road in Mays Landing not only sits on 6.6 acres, but it also backs up to the Great Egg Harbor River! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal