As someone who grew up straddling that South Jersey–Philly line, let me just say this loud and clear: if you think Pat’s or Geno’s is the best cheesesteak Philly has to offer, you are absolutely outing yourself as Not From Here. It’s the oldest debate in the book, and honestly, it’s one only tourists are still having.

Get our free mobile app

Look, I love my South Jersey people, but we’re guilty of falling for the tourist traps just as fast as the folks flying in for their first 24 hours in the city.

When it comes to the sacred Philly cheesesteak, you’ve gotta go deeper than the neon lights and the never-ending line of visitors who don’t know any better.

Dalessandros Philly Cheesesteaks Google Street View loading...

The Real Philly Cheesesteak Spots

For the longest time, I used to swear by Dalessandro’s. I mean, didn’t we all? But once Ben Simmons went on late-night TV and broadcasted the spot to the entire planet, things shifted a little. Still solid, still delicious, but it doesn’t hit the same way it used to.

READ MORE: Philly Just Named A Top 10 Best Sports City In America

My current favorite in the city? Uncle Gus’s inside Reading Terminal. They use seeded rolls (which I personally don’t mind) but the cheesesteak I had there recently was ridiculously good.

Donkeys Place Steaks Camden Google Street View loading...

The Real Winner Lives Across The Bridge

If we’re talking about the best cheesesteak in the entire Philly region as in city, suburbs, and South Jersey, it’s Donkey’s Place. The funny part is that it’s not even in Philly. The OG spot in Camden is untouchable. The sautéed onions, the mushrooms, the Cooper Sharp cheese… it all comes together in a way Pat’s and Geno’s could never dream of. It’s perfection.

Jim’s Steaks on South Street is still a solid city pick, too, if you want to stay local without falling into the tourist-trap vortex.

Just whatever you do, please do not say Pat’s or Geno’s is the best unless you’ve tried literally anywhere else first.

The best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia? Locals pick these 15 spots! The best spots for cheesesteaks in Philadelphia as picked by people who live and eat in Philadelphia.

This list is in no particular order with a sample Google review for each eatery. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman