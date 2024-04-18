If you do a Google search for whether or not underage drinking is allowed in the US, you'll obviously come up with a negative answer. The legal drinking age in all of America's 50 states is 21.... technically.

No, you can't purchase alcohol under the age of 21 in New Jersey or anywhere in the United States. The legal drinking was established by the National Minimum Drinking Age Act of 1984. That made 21 the official year that citizens could purchase and consume hard beverages amongst the general public. Obviously underage drinking can have serious legal consequences, including fines, license suspension, and other penalties.

Did you know, though, that you can technically drink under the age of 21 in New Jersey? Who doesn't love a good loophole?



New Jersey is one of 31 states that allows underage alcohol consumption with supervision.

If you happen to be under the age of 21, let's say 19, and you dad offers you a beer while you're watching the Phillies game in the basement, it's technically not against the law to drink it.

As long as a parent gives permission, minors are allowed to consume hard beverages. That doesn't mean, however, that you're allowed to crack open a beer with mom and dad just anywhere.



Most of the 31 states that allow you to drink with a parent, including New Jersey, have stipulations regarding when and where you can do so.

First of all, you can't be drinking anywhere in public if you're not 21 or over. So, if you're not 21, you can't have dad buy you a Bud Lite Lime at a Phillies game and think it's okay to drink it just because dad said it was. The law says you can't.

You can drink at home with parental supervision. That's it. Nowhere else. So, don't try your luck with this one.

If you're at your house and mom and dad say you can have a beer with your burger, fine. You obviously can't leave home after that if you're not of legal drinking age.

While it's true that minors can enjoy an alcoholic beverage at home with parental consent and supervision, don't make a habit of it until you're old enough to purchase it for yourself.