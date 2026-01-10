It's always great news when a new business opens in South Jersey.

It means more jobs, and when it's a restaurant, it means another food choice!

A new Wendy's has opened in Absecon!

READ MORE: Advice From South Jersey Residents for 2026

READ MORE: Does Atlantic City Have the Best Italian Sub in the USA?

JK JK loading...

Wendy's Is Now Open in Absecon, New Jersey

The new Wendy's is open for business on the White Horse Pike in Absecon. It's located on the north side of the roadway, between the fairly new Chipotle and Firestone.

While the restaurant is already open, an official grand opening is planned for Saturday.

As part of Saturday's festivities, the first 100 people in line at 10:30am will have the opportunity to receive free food for a year, with purchase. (There are some rules posted at the location, so make sure you check them out before waiting in line. One big rule: You must be 16 years or older.)

Good luck to the new addition to Absecon!

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker