Wendy’s Official Grand Opening For Absecon Location
It's always great news when a new business opens in South Jersey.
It means more jobs, and when it's a restaurant, it means another food choice!
A new Wendy's has opened in Absecon!
Wendy's Is Now Open in Absecon, New Jersey
The new Wendy's is open for business on the White Horse Pike in Absecon. It's located on the north side of the roadway, between the fairly new Chipotle and Firestone.
While the restaurant is already open, an official grand opening is planned for Saturday.
As part of Saturday's festivities, the first 100 people in line at 10:30am will have the opportunity to receive free food for a year, with purchase. (There are some rules posted at the location, so make sure you check them out before waiting in line. One big rule: You must be 16 years or older.)
Good luck to the new addition to Absecon!
