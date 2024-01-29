New Jersey’s #1 Bucket List Restaurant is in Atlantic City

If you could send people to one restaurant in New Jersey, what restaurant would it be?

Editors of LoveFood.com have an answer to that question - and the place is located in Atlantic City.

Dock's Oyster House is New Jersey's top go-to restaurant

A restaurant that serves awesome food, and takes care of its customers with an engaged, knowledgeable, and friendly staff is what you'll find at Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City.

According to their website, Dock's has been a mainstay in Atlantic City since 1897.

The restaurant was founded by Harry Dougherty, and four generations later, the Dougherty family continues to run this special gem.

LoveFood quotes the late chef/TV hose Anthony Bourdain, who had this to say, "Dock’s Oyster House, an establishment that survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, two World Wars, numerous declines and rebirths – still here, still great."

Dock's atmosphere and food are unmatched

Having recently been to Dock's, I can tell you the atmosphere is wonderful. It's a throwback-historic feeling space - it takes one back to what Atlantic City must have felt like years ago.

Dining in the restaurant just feels like a special occasion.

The food, of course, is superb.

I had the Maine Clam Chowder - as they say, "like New England but better." When was the last time you were served clams still on the shell in your clam chowder?

The scallops and the crab cakes (I may have sampled off my dinner companion's plate) were delectable.

Save room for dessert too! You'll have a tough time deciding between key lime pie, creme brulee, or Joe's Cheese Pike.

What's your bucket list restaurant?

These are just some of the reasons Dock's Oyster House made the special list.

What's on your list

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

