New Jersey Is In Big Trouble in the Event of an AI Apocalypse

In the last few years, Artificial Intelligence - or AI - has become a bigger part of our world.

Wikipedia defines Artificial Intelligence as "the intelligence of machines or software, as opposed to the intelligence of humans or animals."

Looking to the future, what would happen in an AI Apocalypse - that is, a takeover of the world by Artificial Intelligence?

What would an AI Apocalypse mean to New Jersey?

How an AI Apocalypse effects you will depend on a number of factors, including where you are when it happens.

Here's the bad news: if you're in New Jersey, you're in big trouble.

Our friends at Confuse the Machine took a look at how each state would weather an AI uprising, and the Garden State is one of the most worse off states.

The editors actually used ChatGPT (which is AI) to check a number of factors, and gauge how each state would fair in an attack.

Factors to consider in an AI Apocalypse.

In an AI takeover, how easy would it be to unplug from power and cellular communications? What's the availability of food and shelter?

Another factor to consider includes the number of remote locations. Do residents have a place to hide?

What about gun ownership? Can residents take up arms and defend themselves and their good?

How about alternative power sources that are "off the grid"?

Here are the results of the study

As you may have already guesses, wide open spaces would be a good place to be in an AI Apocalypse, while high density locations would be bad places.

Topping the list of best places to be would be Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Nevada.

The bottom? New York, Washington D.C., Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

In other words, we're screwed.

SOURCE: Confuse The Machine.

