You expect things like tree limbs and random debris found in nature to gather on your roof. Having branches fall onto your roof is nothing out of the ordinary.

Watching something huge and made out of metal fall from the sky onto your house? Now, that's a different story.

That's exactly what happened to the Lima family of the Mount Airy section in Philadelphia. A huge metal slab landed on the roof of their home and nobody can seem to figure out where the heck it came from.

The giant piece of metal actually resembles a door, to be honest. An airplane door, to be specific. There's a peephole window thingy right in the middle of it. That's why most were expecting to be some sort of debris from an aircraft that didn't make it.

The Federal Aviation Administration did, in fact, send an agent out to investigate. According to CBS Philadelphia, they're not convinced an aircraft is where this thing came from after all.

The question now seems to be be if not from an aircraft, then what?

Although the FAA has determined it's not from a plane, they did tell the Lima family not to discard the metal object just yet.

Plenty of people are commenting on social media telling them not to get rid of the metal debris until somebody is able to figure out exactly where it came from. Hopefully, it'll be possible for the Lima's to do that.

