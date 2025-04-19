9 New Jersey towns where you’re most likely to get the middle finger

If you're feeling blah, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down.

Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey.

Yes, some of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can possibly find across our great nation are just a short drive from where you are right now. And yeah, keep an eye out for someone flipping you the middle finger in these spots, just because they can.

Of course, driving to one of those towns might make you angry on top of being miserable... more on that in a moment.

How They Ranked America’s Most Miserable Cities

Researchers at Business Insider recently analyzed census data from 1,000 cities. They looked at topics like population change, the percentage of people working or not working, median household incomes, crime rates, commute times, and other factors to create a list of the 50 most miserable towns in the nation.

Why Some Cities Are Struggling

Of their rankings, they said,

Often, these cities have been devastated by natural disasters. They've had to deal with blight and with high crime rates. Economies have struggled after industry has collapsed. These cities also tend to have high rates of addiction.

Now, before we dive into a big pit of Garden State despair, here is some good news. While New Jersey has nine miserable cities in the top 30, California has ten in the top 50. And the number one city is not in New Jersey.

The Top 3 Most Miserable Cities in America

Gary, Indiana Port Arthur, Texas Detroit, Michigan

New Jersey’s Most Miserable Cities

The nine Jersey cities ranked below all have many common factors: high crime rates, drugs, poverty, and long commute times, just to name a few.

Generally speaking, the stereotypes that each city is known for are what make it miserable for the people that live there.

