What happens when you release a story about the Top 10 Redneck Towns in New Jersey?

People revolt and spit out even more redneck towns that should have made the list!

More of the Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

Recently, we followed the lead of a video from New Jersey Uncovered, and took a look at the most redneck towns in New Jersey. (The original video is shared below.)

New Jersey people saw the list, and while some agreed that it's a good list, others have different opinions. So, based on those who commented, we've come up with a second tier of most redneck towns in the state. A #11 - #20 if you will.

Here's the followup list, in no particular order.

Hammonton (Atlantic County)

We're surprised, but a lot of people mentioned the "Blueberry Capital of the World" as being a redneck town. Who knew?

Alloway Township (Salem County)

Like most of Salem County, it's a lot of farmland and back country roads.

Pittsgrove (Salem County)

Yeah, lots and lots of back roads that seemingly go on forever.

Millville (Cumberland County)

Can the home of baseball superstar Mike Trout truly be a redneck town?

Buena Vista Township (Atlantic County)

Farming, back roads, a couple run-down bars, and bonfires on summer nights. Well, yep, that might qualify.

Upper Deerfield Township (Cumberland County)

They used to hold the Deerfield Harvest Festival. Word has it that there might have been a few rednecks seen there over the years.

Wantage Township (Sussex County)

We saw a comment where someone suggested the whole county is redneck. This is unverified.

Commercial Township (Cumberland County)

Cumberland County appears to be in the lead here...

Dennis Township (Cape May County)

The town made famous by The Chair House - which is now gone. Yeah, you might be a redneck if you're idea of passing time is to look at a chair perched on a house on a country road.

Hardwick Township (Warren County)

Legend has it that, well, if you know, you know.

There it is, our 2nd Top 10 Redneck List. What towns are we still missing?

