Wishing it was summer? Yeah, a lot of New Jerseyans feel the same way. Having all four seasons is apparently a "perk" of New Jersey, but I'd be willing to bet most of us wish we could get rid of winter.

Not everyone can up and move to Florida, or wherever else in the country where the weather is more mild in the wintertime.

Why do we want summer?

Because when the weather is cold and snow is on the horizon (stay informed with Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow on that) we long for those 80-degree days.

Stacker did a study on the warmest counties in New Jersey by temperature. They pulled data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

What did the data say?

Well, take your guesses now. Thinking of the counties by the shore? Well here's a hint, those counties that come to mind may not be on the list.

Below are the five NJ counties with the highest historic average summer temperatures.

Canva Canva loading...

#5 Middlesex County

The historic average summer temperature in Middlesex County is 72 degrees. Not too shabby right? But in 2022, it was 76 degrees.

Four degrees warmer than the historic average. We'll see if that trend continues over time.

Canva Canva loading...

#4 Union County

Like Middlesex, Union County has a historic average of 72 degrees, and in 2022 that rose to 76 degrees. Right off the bat, we've got counties that do have coastline, but they're not the first that would come to mind.

Canva Canva loading...

#3 Gloucester County

With a historic average summer temperature of 73 degrees, Gloucester County takes the third spot on the list. Our first county that has no beaches. An inland county makes the list.

Canva Canva loading...

#2 Camden County

Traveling slightly north from Gloucester, Camden County comes in at number two. The historic average summer temperature of 73 degrees and in 2022 that moved up to 77 degrees. Another landlocked county makes the list.

Canva Canva loading...

#1 Hudson County

The smallest county in New Jersey takes the cake in this one. The average summer temperature here is also 73 degrees. Who would've thought the further north in NJ you went the hotter it got?

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.