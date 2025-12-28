An investigation in Cumberland County has resulted in one person being charged with murder, and two other charged with offenses relating to the investigation itself.

One Faces Murder Charges, Two Faces Charges Related

What we know: Jamille Wright, 42, of Bridgeton died after being shot with a shotgun at a home at 39 Nichols Street in Bridgeton. The shooting happened on November 5, 2025.

An investigation resulted in authorities charging Charles B. Clark, 39, of Millville with 1st degree murder. According to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton Police Chief James Battavio, Clark purposely and knowing committed the murder. Clark was taken into custody this past Monday.

Two other people also face charges.

Markese K. Childers, 42 of Bridgeton is charged with hindering apprehension. Webb-McRae and Batttavio say Childers drove Clark away from the murder scene.

Michael A. Thomas, 39, of Bridgeton is charged with obstruction and hindering apprehension. Authorities say Thomas lied about knowing Clark and let him drive his car to the scene. They say he also denied being at the murder scene when he was there.

Both Childers and Thomas have been arrested and face hearings in court.

Authorities say the investigation in the case is continuing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Bridgeton Police.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

