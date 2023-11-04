I can pretty much guarantee you've never seen anything like this before.

You've attended your fair share of 'paint and sip' parties, but you've never made are like this ever in your life. Creepy? Maybe, a little bit. That's only because once you realize this local South Jersey microbiologist is making this art with actual germs. If you're squeamish, the thought of that might make your blood run cold.

As for me, I think it's pretty damn cool!

Meet Shannon Robinson, 33, of Pitman, Gloucester County, who has worked in a micro lab as a microbiologist for almost ten years now. In case you didn't know, microbiologists are some of the most underrated people in the world of medicine. They're the ones who actually have to figure out what's wrong with you. A doctor can guess, but these people confirm it with the tests they run. Without them, you'd never know for sure what's plaguing you.

Microbiologists study culture samples under their microscopes to determine if you're infected with a bacterial or viral illness.

Shannon's always been obsessed with Halloween, even taking a Halloween trip to somewhere spooky every October. Most recently, she took a trip to Sleepy Hollow, NY, the home of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman.

Shannon likes to have some fun with some samples she's studying and turn them into something pretty spectacular. She's so creative!

Check out her creepy culture samples below. They truly are works of art, right?!