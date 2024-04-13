The temperatures are getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and people are getting antsy to get out of the house.

Spring is right around the corner! That means plenty of South Jersey residents will soon be hitting the trails and local outdoor hot-spots to enjoy some nice weather that's surely coming our way. Hopefully, it gets here sooner rather than later.

Get our free mobile app

Before everybody heads back out into the great outdoors, there are a few bones that some EHT residents would like to pick with previous offenders. Before heading back out for recreational activities within the township, make sure you're not planning on doing anything that could ruin them for everybody.

Are you confused? Let me fill you in on what people have been seeing.

Photo by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash Photo by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash loading...

Locals spot tons of trash on Atlantic County hiking trails

Apparently, there's a lot of litter out on the local trails within the area. People are seeing a lot of litter, particularly on the trails by Gravelly Run. Some people are accusing ATV riders for dumping, but I think it comes from a lot of different groups. You can't just blame litter one one specific recreational group. There's people from hiking groups, cycling groups, any group you can think of that, no doubt, have left behind trash at one point or another.

The last thing any of us would like to see are the beautiful trails in this part of South Jersey getting wrecked by a small few that ruin the fun for everyone.

A few people are already being proactive about the situation. They've stated in the comments that they plan on bringing some trash bags to help clean up the area the next time they venture out. How awesome is that??

Keep it clean, South Jersey!

Here's one of the best places to hike in all of Egg Harbor Township:

Hiking New Jersey: Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Take a look at another fantastic place to hike here in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels