Jersey Has A Heart: NJ City Named 1 Of The Most Caring In America

Who says everybody's mean in New Jersey? Truth be told, that's what you'll hear from plenty of folks who don't understand how we operate here in the Garden State.

I can stay with certainty that if you've heard the misrepresentation before, it is utter nonsense. As a matter of fact, NJ residents are some of the most generous people you'll ever meet in your life. They're considerate of others, we care about people's well-being, and ultimately are rooting for you at the end of the day.

What makes NJ people so misunderstood is our delivery. We're not always the smoothest when trying to prove a point. We're not afraid to argue, we don't usually have a filter, and we aren't always the most sensitive people in the world when it comes to sparing feelings.

Still, wouldn't you rather hear the truth than have people say things behind your back? That's why people think NJ residents aren't nice; we're not afraid to say what we need to right to your face. See how we get ourselves into trouble?

A new survey, however, proves people from the Garden State aren't monsters. In fact, one of the biggest cities in all of NJ was named among the list of top 20 most caring cities in all of America!

In order to conduct the survey, the folks over at WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across some key metrics to determine just how thoughtful those residents truly are. Some of those metrics include sheltered homeless people, volunteering hours per capita, and the share of income donated to charity.

Kudos to Jersey City for coming it at number 18! See... NJ residents ARE nice!!

Source: WalletHub.com

