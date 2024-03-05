Is a Superhero Living in This $5 Million Brigantine Home?
If you're a superhero, you're not going to be telling everybody you're living amongst the people of Brigantine. You would just live among the people of Brigantine.
We may have accidentally uncovered a superhero living in a pretty nice house in Brigantine.
Brigantine dream home is for sale for $4,950,000
There's a house for sale on the island of Brigantine that would be ideal for entertaining - and maybe for hiding out if you're a superhero.
We noticed a Spiderman-like mask in the master bedroom - apparently ready to throw on in a moment's notice.
Nevertheless, this house is for sale. (Maybe Spidey is downsizing....)
This house looks incredible and it would be a perfect place to entertain family or a crowd.
The house is referred to as West Shore Villa. the 6 bedroom 5 1/2 bathroom home is located on Brigantine's Gold Coast.
As you look through the photos below, you'll notice that the inside is immaculate, and the outside is perfect for summertime fun - complete with a pool, an outdoor fireplace, and the view - oh the view!
This Brigantine home is full of top-level workmanship
From a wonderful entry to a spectacular great room, this home is very welcoming.
You'll find the best of everything in this property, being offered by Weichert Realtors Brigantine Realty.
A fantastic kitchen filled with sub-zero appliances, a bar area and more await the new owners of this property.
Check out the photos below, noticing both the great inside and outside living spaces!
