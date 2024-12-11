A South Jersey man will be in prison for the next several years for having over 2,500 meth pills and two guns.

On Monday in Camden federal court, 40-year-old George W. Joyce of Glassboro, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, behind bars.

On March 29th, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Joyce's home in Glassboro and found approximately 2,587 methamphetamine pills that he planned on distributing to others.

He also admitted to having two loaded guns that cops found in his bedroom. Joyce's possession of those guns was illegal because he was a felon.

In addition to the prison term, Joyce was sentenced to four years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of the FBI's Wilmington Resident Agency, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware, the FBI's Philadelphia Field Office, the Delaware State Police, and the New Castle County Police Department for their work in this case.