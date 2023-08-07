Bryce Harper Helps Upset 7-Year-Old Phillies Fan Find His Family

It was quite a Saturday for Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper. He went 3 - 4 at the plate, with a home run, to help his team beat Kansas City, 9-6, at Citizens Bank Park.

What he did before the game helped one little boy, and might have been Harper's biggest play of the game.

According to MLB.com, Harper was participating in the team's photo night on the edge of the field, when a 7-year-old boy grabbed his attention.

The boy had been separated from his family and was a little upset. According to MLB.com, Harper sprung into "dad mode" and helped the youngster out:

Harper helped the boy reunite with his family, and all was well:

A photo of the happy family was also shared:

Harper could have easily ignored the kid's tears or let someone else take action, but he stepped in and got it done - something he often does at home plate! SOURCE: MLB.com

