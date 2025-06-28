You're not going to believe this. I can hardly believe it as I type. They're actually trying to change the name of the Delaware Bay. Just when I thought I'd seen it all this year...

This isn't satire, by the way. Just so we're clear on that.

A bill has been introduced by Republican senator Michael Testa of Cumberland County that proposes the Delaware Bay should enter its rebranding era. He wants it to henceforth be known as the "Bay of New Jersey."

Does anyone remember asking for our this?

NJ Renaming The Delaware Bay Google Street View loading...

Why Rename the Delaware Bay?

According to people who support the bill, the bay is much more closely tied to New Jersey than it is to Delaware. It's identity means more to the Garden State, apparently.

The people who support this say that it would better reflect the region that the bay actually serves. I'll admit, I do think it serves more of a purpose in New Jersey than it does Delaware, but then again, I'm not a Delaware resident, so how should I know?

Delaware Bay is a name we've lived with for centuries.

Why Does NJ Want To Rename The Delaware Bay? Google Street View loading...

What the Bill Actually Says

This change would follow the likes of President Trump's suggestion of renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf Of America". Is there some giant geographic branding agenda in the works that we don't know about? It certainly seems like it these days.

I'm from South Jersey. The bay has never been too far away from me. I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I've NEVER heard anyone complain about the name "Delaware Bay."

Is Renaming The Delaware Bay Really That Important? Google Street View loading...

Is Renaming The Delaware Bay Really a Priority?

Senator Testa seems to think it matters. The bill is currently under review by a committee before potentially headed to the full NJ Senate. Multiple sources have confirmed that this isn't some kind of TikTok prank or internet stunt.

If it is, then you got me good.

Do we really need this? Well, that's up for debate. I say no, but that's just one gal's opinion. If you have some strong feelings about the name of that particular body of water, I fear now will be your only chance to speak up. Do with that advice what you will.

