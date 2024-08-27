New Jersey is no stranger to bad storms. There have been a few that caused a lot of damage when they made landfall. Even though it seems more common to hear about these storms during the warmer months, fall is actually one of the times when hurricanes are most likely to strike here in the Garden State.

According to the experts, hurricane season in the Atlantic ocean lasts from June 1 to November 30. The peak of this season is from August to October, which is right when New Jersey is most vulnerable. Once fall arrives, the ocean waters are still warm from the summer, providing the energy that hurricanes need to strengthen.

NJ's coastline is particularly susceptible to hurricanes because of the location. It's where hurricanes typically travel after forming in the Atlantic. The state’s southern part, especially around places like Atlantic City and Cape May, is more vulnerable because it sticks out into the ocean and can catch the full force of a hurricane's wind and storm surge.



NJ likely to see more hurricanes come fall 2024

In South Jersey, these storm surges and lead to some pretty insane flooding. For those of us that live here, it's a reality we know all too well.

Lest we forget 2012's Hurricane Sandy. That one was a doozy for the entire state.

It brought with is heavy winds, crazy huge waves, and record-breaking storm surge that flooded streets, damaged homes, and even knocked out power for days. It highlighted how vulnerable the area is to these powerful storms, especially this time of year.



According to published reports, the folks at AccuWeather are pretty certain that the stage is set to see some pretty crazy activity from the tropics soon. Once the dry air disperses from the area, some experts are predicting multiple storms in a short amount of time. They're already calling the 2024 hurricane season "above-average," stating that we likely haven't seen the last of them for the year.

We'll see more storm activity from now through October. If the experts are to be believed, we might have another gnarly hurricane or two still to come.

